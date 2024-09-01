D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $193.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.87.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

