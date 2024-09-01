Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 615.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $92,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dada Nexus Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of DADA stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dada Nexus
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dada Nexus
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.