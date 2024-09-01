Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 615.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $92,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

DADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

