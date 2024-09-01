Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Update

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 423,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Danaos Stock Performance

NYSE:DAC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.04. 49,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,202. Danaos has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.04 by ($0.26). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 58.15%. The company had revenue of $246.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

