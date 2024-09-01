DAO Maker Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $74.72 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $74.72 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,673,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

