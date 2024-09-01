Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Roth Mkm

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DQ stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.28. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

