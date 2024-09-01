Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 526 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.11. 63,370,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,535,023. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $684.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.64.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.