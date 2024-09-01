Decimal (DEL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $443,740.01

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Decimal has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Decimal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Decimal has a total market capitalization of $173,324.37 and approximately $443,740.01 worth of Decimal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Decimal Coin Profile

Decimal launched on July 31st, 2020. Decimal’s total supply is 10,829,295,404 coins and its circulating supply is 70,741,275 coins. Decimal’s official Twitter account is @decimalchain. The official message board for Decimal is decimalchain.medium.com. Decimal’s official website is decimalchain.com. The Reddit community for Decimal is https://reddit.com/r/decimalchain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decimal Coin Trading

