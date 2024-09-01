Decred (DCR) Tops One Day Volume of $1.98 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $11.13 or 0.00019020 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $181.33 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decred has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00074786 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007666 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,291,599 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.