Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $385.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $423.35.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

