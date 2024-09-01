Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $88,892.75

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $88,892.75 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka launched on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00514145 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $102,150.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dejitaru Tsuka should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the exchanges listed above.

