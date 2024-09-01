Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Demant A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $27.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

