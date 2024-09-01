Desjardins Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.73. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

