Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $124.82 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.11%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.32. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Destination XL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

