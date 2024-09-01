DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

