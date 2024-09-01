Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $56,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,746,000 after buying an additional 541,148 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,537 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after purchasing an additional 77,167 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,778,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 183,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,579,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,047 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

