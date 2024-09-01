Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 85,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.