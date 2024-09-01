Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.53 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

