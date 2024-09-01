Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,904.39

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,904.39 ($51.49) and traded as high as GBX 4,486 ($59.16). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,464 ($58.87), with a volume of 215,785 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.34) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 4,400 ($58.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,050 ($53.41) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of £5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5,190.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,239.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,908.62.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

