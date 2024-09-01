Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Holdings Lowered by PayPay Securities Corp

PayPay Securities Corp lessened its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares accounts for 2.6% of PayPay Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $58,128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 42,942.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 258,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 257,655 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 390.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 239,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 190,484 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPXS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,047,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,699,162. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

