Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 29.0% in August

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Dogness (International) Trading Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ:DOGZ traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,165. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.
About Dogness (International)
