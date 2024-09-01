Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 29.0% in August

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dogness (International) Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:DOGZ traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,165. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

