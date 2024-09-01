Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Increased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.48.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,069,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,203. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $136.08. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

