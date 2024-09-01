Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on DOMA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma
Doma Price Performance
Shares of DOMA stock remained flat at $6.09 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,767. Doma has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $85.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.
About Doma
Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Doma
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.