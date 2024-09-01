Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,431 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOMA stock remained flat at $6.09 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,767. Doma has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $85.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

