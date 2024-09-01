Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $414.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.38 and a 200-day moving average of $475.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

