DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,045,934.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at $89,045,934.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,471,987 shares of company stock valued at $54,373,654. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $34.50. 7,568,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,558,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

