Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,072,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,024,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,322,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 102,559 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

