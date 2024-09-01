Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,808,056,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733,326 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11,127.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,972,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,043,000 after buying an additional 4,928,441 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,342,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after buying an additional 2,973,234 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,624,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,061. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $312.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

