Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,179 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.04. 79,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,309. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

