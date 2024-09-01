Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

DUK stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.95. 3,022,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

