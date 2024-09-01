Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 68 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $155,707,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 318,664 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 831.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $17,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $156.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.99 and a 200 day moving average of $136.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

