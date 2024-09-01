Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $198.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

