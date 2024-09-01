Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $5.82 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

