Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price target (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

PH stock opened at $600.20 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $601.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.01.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

