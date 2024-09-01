Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

