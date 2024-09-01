Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 12,914 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1,692.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $225.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

