DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Lessened by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,563. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.