Dymension (DYM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $260.94 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $260.94 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,032,463,155 coins and its circulating supply is 200,882,319 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,032,445,829 with 200,848,650 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.30366518 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $5,226,604.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.