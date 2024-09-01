Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.92). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.00), with a volume of 69,601 shares changing hands.
Easyhotel Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of £119.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23.
About Easyhotel
easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Easyhotel
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Easyhotel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easyhotel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.