Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 28.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.93. 2,320,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.40.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

