Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,975,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 5.9% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Ecolab worth $470,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $253.18 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $253.54. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

