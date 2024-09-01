Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stake Lessened by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $25,660,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,474.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,128.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $578,021.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC traded down $27.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.19. 11,701,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Elastic has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $136.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.37.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.