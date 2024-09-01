Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $353-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.88 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.560 EPS.

Elastic Stock Down 26.5 %

ESTC stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.37. Elastic has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 4.62%. Elastic’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Elastic from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.20.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,100,208.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,544,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,100,208.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

