Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $353-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.88 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.560 EPS.
Elastic Stock Down 26.5 %
ESTC stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.37. Elastic has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 4.62%. Elastic’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC
Insider Transactions at Elastic
In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,100,208.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,544,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,100,208.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.