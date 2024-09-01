Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,201,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

