Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,487 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 165,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.25. 7,213,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,921. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.