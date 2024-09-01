Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.74

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.74 and traded as high as C$50.91. Emera shares last traded at C$50.75, with a volume of 926,305 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 111.67%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

