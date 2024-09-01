Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in August

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 686,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 986.3 days.

Shares of ENGGF stock remained flat at $14.95 during trading on Friday. Enagas has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

