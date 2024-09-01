Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE ENB opened at C$54.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26. The firm has a market cap of C$118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.35. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.75 and a 52 week high of C$54.49.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of C$11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7922146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Walter Williams purchased 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$999,564.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.