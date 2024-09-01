EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENS. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EnerSys

EnerSys Stock Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.