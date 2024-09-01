ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $39.60 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

E has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get ENI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENI

ENI Stock Performance

ENI stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.372 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.