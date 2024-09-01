ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $39.60 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
E has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ENI
ENI Stock Performance
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ENI Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.372 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 63.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ENI
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.