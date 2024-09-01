Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises 0.7% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned 0.43% of Enphase Energy worth $57,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,068,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 364.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 279.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $121.04 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

