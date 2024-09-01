Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ETR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Get Entergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.29. Entergy has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,272 shares of company stock worth $1,781,806 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $127,675,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $15,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.